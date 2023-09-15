CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CZAVF opened at $39.50 on Friday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.