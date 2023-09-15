Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 14,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Champion Iron Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

