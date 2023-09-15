Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

