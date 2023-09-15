Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHH

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.