Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.18). Approximately 2,932,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.00).
Chrysalis Investments Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
