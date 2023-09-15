Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 225.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cintas by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.07.

CTAS opened at $523.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

