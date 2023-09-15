Comparing Boston Omaha (BOC) & Its Competitors

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boston Omaha to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $91.08 million $7.14 million 878.50 Boston Omaha Competitors $1.77 billion $56.96 million 2,136.41

Boston Omaha’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

60.8% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Omaha and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boston Omaha Competitors 283 1638 2595 35 2.52

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.72%. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 42.40%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.61% 0.10% 0.08% Boston Omaha Competitors -15.08% -950.07% -1.02%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

