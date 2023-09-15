Comparing Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.42 Security National Financial $356.17 million 0.52 $25.69 million $1.16 6.94

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 7.46% 9.15% 1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.47%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Firm Capital Mortgage Investment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.