Comparing Nestlé (NSRGF) and The Competition

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) is one of 180 public companies in the "Packaged Foods" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nestlé to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nestlé and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Nestlé Competitors -39.12% -209.38% -10.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé N/A N/A 39.46 Nestlé Competitors $3.01 billion $80.60 million 234.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nestlé’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nestlé. Nestlé is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

27.2% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nestlé pays an annual dividend of $2.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nestlé pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 89.7% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nestlé lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nestlé and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nestlé Competitors 616 2600 3303 54 2.43

Nestlé presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Nestlé’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nestlé has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nestlé rivals beat Nestlé on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nestlé

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, MEZEAST, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

