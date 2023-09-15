Contrasting ams-OSRAM (AUKUF) & Its Rivals

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ams-OSRAM to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ams-OSRAM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 85.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ams-OSRAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ams-OSRAM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50 ams-OSRAM Competitors 401 1555 2858 53 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 15.53%. Given ams-OSRAM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ams-OSRAM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A 5.45 ams-OSRAM Competitors $137.79 billion $1.76 billion 117.42

ams-OSRAM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A ams-OSRAM Competitors -9.01% -0.50% 4.53%

Summary

ams-OSRAM rivals beat ams-OSRAM on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

