Contrasting Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A American Express 12.99% 29.26% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $48.31 million 1.24 -$240.24 million N/A N/A American Express $56.68 billion 2.10 $7.51 billion $9.83 16.46

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14 American Express 5 6 6 0 2.06

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 145.54%. American Express has a consensus target price of $173.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats Argo Blockchain on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

