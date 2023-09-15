Contrasting LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and STERIS (NYSE:STE)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and STERIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.03 million 0.27 -$6.93 million ($13.55) -0.15 STERIS $5.09 billion 4.47 $107.03 million $1.22 188.44

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STERIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LogicMark and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -86.00% -39.04% -32.48% STERIS 2.35% 13.75% 7.73%

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogicMark and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 3 3 0 2.50

STERIS has a consensus price target of $239.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given STERIS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

STERIS beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

