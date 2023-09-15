Contrasting Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.34% 12.54% 5.77% Bolt Biotherapeutics -1,132.31% -46.56% -35.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $4,113.63 billion 0.01 $2.35 billion $0.72 22.62 Bolt Biotherapeutics $6.78 million 7.27 -$88.10 million ($2.04) -0.64

Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bolt Biotherapeutics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.7%. Takeda Pharmaceutical pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bolt Biotherapeutics pays out -17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bolt Biotherapeutics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 335.90%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

