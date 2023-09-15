Contrasting TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Village Farms International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.55 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $282.38 million 0.39 -$101.15 million ($0.71) -1.39

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Village Farms International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TerrAscend and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $2.73, indicating a potential upside of 175.25%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -131.52% -2.35% -0.98% Village Farms International -23.41% -6.84% -4.57%

Summary

Village Farms International beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

