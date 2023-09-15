Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Copa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in Copa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Copa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of CPA opened at $96.30 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

