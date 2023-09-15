Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.41.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

