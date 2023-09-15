Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $79.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $70.10. Approximately 244,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 520,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

