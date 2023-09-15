Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,495,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

