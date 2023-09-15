Critical Analysis: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) versus Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Fast Retailing pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Foot Locker pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fast Retailing pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Foot Locker has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Foot Locker and Fast Retailing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 1 12 5 0 2.22 Fast Retailing 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Foot Locker presently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.57%. Given Foot Locker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foot Locker is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

This table compares Foot Locker and Fast Retailing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker 1.76% 8.65% 3.67% Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foot Locker and Fast Retailing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $8.31 billion 0.21 $342.00 million $1.54 12.00 Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.24

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foot Locker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Foot Locker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Foot Locker beats Fast Retailing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company also provides its products under the WSS brand, an athletic-inspired retailer; and atmos brand, a digitally led culturally connected brand featuring sneakers and apparel. It offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Venator Group, Inc. and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. in November 2001. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

