Critical Comparison: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) & El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) and El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nordstrom and El Puerto de Liverpool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $14.82 billion 0.16 $245.00 million $0.18 82.50 El Puerto de Liverpool N/A N/A N/A $5.60 1.04

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than El Puerto de Liverpool. El Puerto de Liverpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordstrom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 4 9 2 0 1.87 El Puerto de Liverpool 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nordstrom and El Puerto de Liverpool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nordstrom presently has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than El Puerto de Liverpool.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of El Puerto de Liverpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nordstrom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and El Puerto de Liverpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom 0.21% 46.55% 3.34% El Puerto de Liverpool N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordstrom beats El Puerto de Liverpool on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products. The company is also involved in the operation of liverpool.com.mx and suburbia.com.mx websites. In addition, it owns and leases shopping malls under the Galerías name; and provides credit cards under the Liverpool and Liverpool Premium Card name, as well as Suburbia and Suburbia VISA credit cards. Further, the company operates boutiques under the Banana Republic, GAP, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma names. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

