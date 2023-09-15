Critical Review: Draganfly (DPRO) vs. Its Peers

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Draganfly to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Draganfly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly Competitors 563 2833 3720 62 2.46

Draganfly currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 302.30%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $6.69 million -$21.27 million -1.16 Draganfly Competitors $4.93 billion $139.61 million 699.01

This table compares Draganfly and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Draganfly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Draganfly has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -534.33% -210.20% -171.96% Draganfly Competitors -189.82% -52.84% -11.24%

Summary

Draganfly competitors beat Draganfly on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

