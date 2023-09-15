Critical Review: Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) versus Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exeo Entertainment and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exeo Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sonos has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Exeo Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Sonos -2.59% -2.77% -1.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Exeo Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exeo Entertainment and Sonos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exeo Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) 0.00 Sonos $1.67 billion 1.01 $67.38 million ($0.35) -37.60

Sonos has higher revenue and earnings than Exeo Entertainment. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exeo Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exeo Entertainment beats Sonos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exeo Entertainment

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. The company has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc. to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard. Exeo Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

