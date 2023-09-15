CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Cut by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,329 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

