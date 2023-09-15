Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.02 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

