CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

