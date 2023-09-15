Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,390,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,700. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

