Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

