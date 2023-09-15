Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €40.66 ($43.72) and last traded at €40.90 ($43.98). Approximately 2,026,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.13 ($44.23).

Deutsche Post Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 560.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.82.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

