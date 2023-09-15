Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of DLR opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.29%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

