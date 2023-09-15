Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.13.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

