Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

