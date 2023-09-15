Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.92.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $95.45 on Friday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

