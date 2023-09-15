Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $563.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

