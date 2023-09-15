Eat Well Investment Group (OTCMKTS:EWGFF) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 37,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Eat Well Investment Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Eat Well Investment Group Company Profile

Eat Well Investment Group Inc primarily focuses on the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) sectors. Eat Well Investment Group Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

