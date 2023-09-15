eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

(Get Free Report

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Featured Articles

