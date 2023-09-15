Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ENI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.