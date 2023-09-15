Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PUMP. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,962.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,649 shares of company stock worth $1,232,243. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

