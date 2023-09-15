Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

