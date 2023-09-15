Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Duke Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

