Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair analyst S. Naji forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,039,652,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

