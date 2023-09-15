Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 14.7% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) traded up 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 99,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 48,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.11) million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.