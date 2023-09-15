Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

