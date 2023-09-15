FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Critical Analysis

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) and Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Natuzzi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FGI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Natuzzi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FGI Industries and Natuzzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Natuzzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

FGI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given FGI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Natuzzi.

This table compares FGI Industries and Natuzzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries 1.39% 9.70% 3.55% Natuzzi -1.13% -4.61% -1.15%

Risk and Volatility

FGI Industries has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGI Industries and Natuzzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $126.69 million 0.11 $3.68 million $0.16 9.13 Natuzzi $436.09 million 0.18 -$570,000.00 $0.65 10.85

FGI Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natuzzi. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natuzzi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FGI Industries beats Natuzzi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects. The company also sells polyurethane foam and leather processing by-products. It operates Natuzzi Italia stores; Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores; and Natuzzi Editions stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

