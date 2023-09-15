Financial Analysis: Applied Digital (APLD) & Its Competitors

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is one of 121 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Applied Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Applied Digital Competitors -65.26% -2,181.38% -93.11%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million -$44.65 million -11.02 Applied Digital Competitors $1.27 billion -$10.61 million 2.30

Applied Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital Competitors 562 3058 4709 87 2.51

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Applied Digital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

