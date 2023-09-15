Financial Analysis: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) versus Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Tango Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -430.14% -204.49% Tango Therapeutics -317.04% -44.38% -25.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Tango Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Tango Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.51%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Tango Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Tango Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.32) -0.61 Tango Therapeutics $33.70 million 24.88 -$108.18 million ($1.21) -6.81

Cellectar Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Cellectar Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

