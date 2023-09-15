Financial Contrast: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) versus Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $588.14 million 0.09 $5.16 million $0.48 9.88 Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 12.26

This table compares Key Tronic and Lenovo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Lenovo Group. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Lenovo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 0.88% 2.43% 0.72% Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Key Tronic beats Lenovo Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

