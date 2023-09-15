Financial Review: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) versus CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.37% 16.32% 7.67% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quest Diagnostics and CannLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $149.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.49 billion 1.51 $946.00 million $6.87 18.54 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than CannLabs.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats CannLabs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks, health plans, employers, direct contract entities, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About CannLabs

(Get Free Report)

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.