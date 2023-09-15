Financial Review: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) vs. The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Champion and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Champion 14.32% 28.09% 21.67% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skyline Champion and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Champion 0 3 2 0 2.40 The Berkeley Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Skyline Champion currently has a consensus price target of $69.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

This table compares Skyline Champion and The Berkeley Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Champion $2.35 billion 1.74 $401.80 million $5.84 12.24 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.97

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Skyline Champion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Skyline Champion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats The Berkeley Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.