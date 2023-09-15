FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) and Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Head to Head Review

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71% Better Home & Finance N/A 50.95% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $12.29 billion 0.12 $328.60 million $1.19 4.25 Better Home & Finance $211.38 million 0.03 $8.74 million 0.07 9.20

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Better Home & Finance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage banks and brokers company. It was formerly known as Avex Funding Corporation and changed its name to Better Mortgage Corporation in January 2017. The company is based in New York, New York.

