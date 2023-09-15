First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 1%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.06. 1,995,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,057,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $594.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 3,216.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

